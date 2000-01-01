Basic Materials
Topics also related to Basic Materials:
RPT-COLUMN-Will shrinking Chinese steel exports disarm Trump's trade guns? Andy Home
LONDON, Oct 20 So what's become of the United States' national security investigation into steel imports?
UPDATE 1-Noble Group to sell oil liquids business to Vitol for $580 mln
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for about $580 million, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.
Noble Group to sell global oil liquids business to Vitol
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for a gross consideration of $1.4 billion, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.
INSIGHT-China's recyclers eye looming electric vehicle battery mountain
* China lithium battery waste to reach 170,000 tonnes next yr
Potlatch nears all-stock acquisition of Deltic Timber -sources
Oct 22 U.S. forest products company Potlatch Corp is nearing an all-stock deal to acquire smaller peer Deltic Timber Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
|Basic Materials
|DowDuPont Inc
|$71.18
|+0.41%
|National Art Exchange Inc
|$20.00
|--
|Monsanto Co
|$122.15
|+0.10%
Markets
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia
- Sectors
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|+ 1.18
|+0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,629.49
|+ 171.85
|+0.80%
|Hang Seng
|28,487.24
|--
|--%
|Sensex
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.02%
|Basic Materials
|+0.22%
|Industrials
|+0.14%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.05%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.07%
|Financials
|+0.03%
|Healthcare
|-0.01%
|Technology
|+0.06%
|Telecoms
|+0.04%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
Upcoming Events
No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.