Edition:
United States

Basic Materials

DWDP.N
NAEX.PK
MON.N

RPT-COLUMN-Will shrinking Chinese steel exports disarm Trump's trade guns? Andy Home

LONDON, Oct 20 So what's become of the United States' national security investigation into steel imports?

Continue Reading
Financials 9:00pm EDT

UPDATE 1-Noble Group to sell oil liquids business to Vitol for $580 mln

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for about $580 million, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.

Energy, Industrials 8:11pm EDT

Noble Group to sell global oil liquids business to Vitol

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for a gross consideration of $1.4 billion, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.

Energy, Industrials 7:48pm EDT

INSIGHT-China's recyclers eye looming electric vehicle battery mountain

* China lithium battery waste to reach 170,000 tonnes next yr

Technology, Stock Quote, Markets, Cyclical Consumer Goods 7:00pm EDT

Potlatch nears all-stock acquisition of Deltic Timber -sources

Oct 22 U.S. forest products company Potlatch Corp is nearing an all-stock deal to acquire smaller peer Deltic Timber Corp, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Stock Quote, Financials, M&A, Markets 3:53pm EDT

In the Markets

Basic Materials
DowDuPont Inc $71.18 +0.41%
National Art Exchange Inc $20.00 --
Monsanto Co $122.15 +0.10%
» More Markets

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.02%
Basic Materials +0.22%
Industrials +0.14%
Cyclical Goods & Services +0.05%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Financials +0.03%
Healthcare -0.01%
Technology +0.06%
Telecoms +0.04%
Utilities -0.03%

Upcoming Events

No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.

» View All Earnings Announcements