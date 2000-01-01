Edition:
United States

Cyclical Consumer Goods

HD.N
DIS.N
MCD.N

Motor racing-Mercedes celebrate toughest title yet

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 23 Mercedes joined a select group of teams to have won the Formula One constructors' championship for four years in a row on Sunday and recognised it as their toughest title yet.

Continue Reading
8:54pm EDT

Trump campaign's digital director to meet House intelligence panel -WSJ

Oct 22 The digital director for Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign is scheduled to meet the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Tuesday as the panel investigates alleged Russian meddling in last year's election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Stock Quote, Markets, Technology 8:41pm EDT

Weakening typhoon Lan passes near Tokyo, at least two killed

TOKYO, Oct 23 A rapidly weakening typhoon Lan made landfall in Japan on Monday, setting off landslides and flooding but leaving the capital, Tokyo, largely unscathed, although at least two people were reported killed and train and plane services disrupted.

Industrials, Financials 8:10pm EDT

London introduces charge on most polluting vehicles

LONDON, Oct 23 London introduced a charge on the oldest and most polluting vehicles on Monday to try to improve air quality in the British capital, the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said.

Industrials 7:01pm EDT

Consumer goods firms harness online data to tap SE Asia e-commerce boom

* Tie-ups accelerate between consumer goods, e-commerce firms

Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods, Technology 7:00pm EDT

In the Markets

Cyclical Consumer Goods & Services
Home Depot Inc $163.43 +0.12%
Walt Disney Co $99.40 +0.39%
McDonald's Corp $166.30 -0.12%
» More Markets

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.02%
Basic Materials +0.21%
Industrials +0.14%
Cyclical Goods & Services +0.04%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Financials +0.04%
Healthcare -0.01%
Technology +0.06%
Telecoms +0.04%
Utilities -0.03%

Upcoming Events

No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.

» View All Earnings Announcements