Energy
RPT-COLUMN-U.S. natural gas prices under pressure even as stocks tighten: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 20 U.S. natural gas stocks continue to tighten, but most traders appear unconcerned, with futures prices for gas delivered this winter close to the lowest levels since the start of the year.
Oil prices rise on tightening supply, strong demand
* Iraq supplies cut amid fighting between govt. forces, Kurds
UPDATE 1-Noble Group to sell oil liquids business to Vitol for $580 mln
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for about $580 million, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.
Noble Group to sell global oil liquids business to Vitol
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for a gross consideration of $1.4 billion, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.
UPDATE 4-Go home, Tillerson tells Iranian-backed militias in Iraq
* Baghdad and Riyadh cut ties after 1990 invasion of Kuwait (Adds reaction from Iranian foreign minister)
|Energy
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|$83.11
|+0.45%
|Chevron Corp
|$118.64
|+0.37%
|Schlumberger NV
|$63.15
|-2.09%
Markets
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia
- Sectors
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|+ 1.18
|+0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,629.49
|+ 171.85
|+0.80%
|Hang Seng
|28,487.24
|--
|--%
|Sensex
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.02%
|Basic Materials
|+0.21%
|Industrials
|+0.14%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.04%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.07%
|Financials
|+0.03%
|Healthcare
|-0.01%
|Technology
|+0.06%
|Telecoms
|+0.04%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
Upcoming Events
