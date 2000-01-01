Financials
BRIEF-Vietnam's Vietcombank says Q3 net profit up 30.9 pct y/y
Oct 23 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam
BRIEF-Kose RE announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section, effective Oct. 23
Fitch: Taiwan Banks Face Risks in New Markets in Southbound Push
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 22 (Fitch) The Taiwanese government's "southbound" policy could encourage banks to lend to emerging Asian economies other than China, which would help to diversify their overseas exposure in the long term, Fitch Ratings says. However, these benefits could be at least partly offset by higher operational and credit risks associated with lending to unfamiliar and challenging markets. In any case, southbound lendin
RPT-COLUMN-Will shrinking Chinese steel exports disarm Trump's trade guns? Andy Home
LONDON, Oct 20 So what's become of the United States' national security investigation into steel imports?
RPT-COLUMN-U.S. natural gas prices under pressure even as stocks tighten: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 20 U.S. natural gas stocks continue to tighten, but most traders appear unconcerned, with futures prices for gas delivered this winter close to the lowest levels since the start of the year.
|Financials
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc
|$283,090.00
|+0.81%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|$99.51
|+1.43%
|Bank of America Corp
|$27.17
|+2.22%
Markets
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia
- Sectors
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|+ 1.18
|+0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,629.49
|+ 171.85
|+0.80%
|Hang Seng
|28,487.24
|--
|--%
|Sensex
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.02%
|Basic Materials
|+0.21%
|Industrials
|+0.14%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.04%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.07%
|Financials
|+0.03%
|Healthcare
|-0.01%
|Technology
|+0.06%
|Telecoms
|+0.04%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
