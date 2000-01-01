Financials

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, October 22 (Fitch) The Taiwanese government's "southbound" policy could encourage banks to lend to emerging Asian economies other than China, which would help to diversify their overseas exposure in the long term, Fitch Ratings says. However, these benefits could be at least partly offset by higher operational and credit risks associated with lending to unfamiliar and challenging markets. In any case, southbound lendin