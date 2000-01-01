Edition:
United States

Healthcare

JNJ.N
PFE.N
UNH.N

BRIEF-Asian American Medical Group says unit to subscribe 19.4 mln shares in Hippocrates Development

* Unit to subscribe for 19.4 million shares at 1 Rgt per share , in Hippocrates Development SDN BHD‍​

Continue Reading
9:16pm EDT

BRIEF-Volpara receives regulatory clearance in Taiwan

* Volparadensity and Volapradose received clearance as a Class II medical device from Taiwan Food And Drug Administration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

9:15pm EDT

BRIEF-TBG Diagnostics says ‍received China FDA approval for HLA genotyping

* Received approval from China FDA for portfolio of Human Leukocyte Antigen genotyping kits​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

7:13pm EDT

BRIEF-Brain Resource requests trading halt

* Requests trading halt pending announcement ‍concerning a capital raising​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

7:11pm EDT

Britain backs GSK's gene therapy for "bubble boy" syndrome

Oct 23 GlaxoSmithKline's gene therapy for the so-called "bubble boy" disease was approved by Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE, despite a price tag of almost 600,000 euros ($700,000).

Financials 7:01pm EDT

In the Markets

Healthcare
Johnson & Johnson $142.40 +0.25%
Pfizer Inc $36.42 +0.50%
UnitedHealth Group Inc $207.49 +2.09%
» More Markets

Markets

  • U.S.
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Sectors

Sector Summary

Energy -0.02%
Basic Materials +0.21%
Industrials +0.14%
Cyclical Goods & Services +0.04%
Non-Cyclical Goods & Services -0.07%
Financials +0.03%
Healthcare -0.01%
Technology +0.06%
Telecoms +0.04%
Utilities -0.03%

Upcoming Events

No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.

» View All Earnings Announcements