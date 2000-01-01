Healthcare

BRIEF-Volpara receives regulatory clearance in Taiwan * Volparadensity and Volapradose received clearance as a Class II medical device from Taiwan Food And Drug Administration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-TBG Diagnostics says ‍received China FDA approval for HLA genotyping * Received approval from China FDA for portfolio of Human Leukocyte Antigen genotyping kits​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Brain Resource requests trading halt * Requests trading halt pending announcement ‍concerning a capital raising​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: