Industrials

UPDATE 1-Noble Group to sell oil liquids business to Vitol for $580 mln

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for about $580 million, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.

Basic Materials, Energy, 8:11pm EDT

Weakening typhoon Lan passes near Tokyo, at least two killed

TOKYO, Oct 23 A rapidly weakening typhoon Lan made landfall in Japan on Monday, setting off landslides and flooding but leaving the capital, Tokyo, largely unscathed, although at least two people were reported killed and train and plane services disrupted.

Cyclical Consumer Goods, Financials 8:10pm EDT

Noble Group to sell global oil liquids business to Vitol

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for a gross consideration of $1.4 billion, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.

Basic Materials, Energy, 7:48pm EDT

London introduces charge on most polluting vehicles

LONDON, Oct 23 London introduced a charge on the oldest and most polluting vehicles on Monday to try to improve air quality in the British capital, the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said.

Cyclical Consumer Goods, 7:01pm EDT

S.Korea Sept producer prices rise, fastest in 5 months

SEOUL, Oct 23 South Korea's producer price index (PPI) rose in September at the fastest annual pace in five months while rising for an 11th consecutive month, central bank data showed on Monday. The index rose 3.6 percent in September on annual basis, the Bank of Korea said, edging up from August's 3.3 percent increase. The sub-index showed that producer prices rose on annual basis for all sectors, except for agricultural goods. Prices of industrial goods, which have the

5:00pm EDT

