Industrials
Topics also related to Industrials:
- Construction - Supplies / Fixtures
- Diversified Trading / Distributing
- Environmental Services
- Construction & Engineering
- Commercial Printing Services
- Business Support / Supplies
- Industrial Conglomerates
- Air Freight / Courier Services
- Airlines
- Airport Services
- Marine Transportation
- Marine Port Services
- Rails / Roads / Sea - Passengers
- Rails / Roads - Freight
- Highways / Railtracks
- Deals
- Stocks
- Markets
- Company Alerts
- Funds & ETFs
- Portfolio
UPDATE 1-Noble Group to sell oil liquids business to Vitol for $580 mln
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for about $580 million, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.
Weakening typhoon Lan passes near Tokyo, at least two killed
TOKYO, Oct 23 A rapidly weakening typhoon Lan made landfall in Japan on Monday, setting off landslides and flooding but leaving the capital, Tokyo, largely unscathed, although at least two people were reported killed and train and plane services disrupted.
Noble Group to sell global oil liquids business to Vitol
SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Struggling Noble Group agreed to sell its Americas-focused oil liquids business to Vitol for a gross consideration of $1.4 billion, as part of its strategy to shrink its businesses to cut debt.
London introduces charge on most polluting vehicles
LONDON, Oct 23 London introduced a charge on the oldest and most polluting vehicles on Monday to try to improve air quality in the British capital, the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said.
S.Korea Sept producer prices rise, fastest in 5 months
SEOUL, Oct 23 South Korea's producer price index (PPI) rose in September at the fastest annual pace in five months while rising for an 11th consecutive month, central bank data showed on Monday. The index rose 3.6 percent in September on annual basis, the Bank of Korea said, edging up from August's 3.3 percent increase. The sub-index showed that producer prices rose on annual basis for all sectors, except for agricultural goods. Prices of industrial goods, which have the
|Industrials
|General Electric Co
|$23.83
|+1.06%
|Boeing Co
|$264.75
|+2.20%
|3M Co
|$221.32
|+0.95%
Markets
- U.S.
- Europe
- Asia
- Sectors
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|+ 1.18
|+0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,629.49
|+ 171.85
|+0.80%
|Hang Seng
|28,487.24
|--
|--%
|Sensex
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.02%
|Basic Materials
|+0.21%
|Industrials
|+0.14%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.04%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.07%
|Financials
|+0.03%
|Healthcare
|-0.01%
|Technology
|+0.06%
|Telecoms
|+0.04%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
Upcoming Events
No related earnings announcements are currently scheduled within the next 7 days.