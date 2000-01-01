Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Edition:
FEATURE-As climate threats grow, Solomon Islands hunts “evergreen” solutions

PAPAGU, Solomon Islands, Oct 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Three years ago, thousands of farmers living on the flat fertile plains of Guadalcanal, the largest island in this South Pacific nation, watched their homes and crops washed away by the strongest torrential rain and flooding they had ever seen.

8:25pm EDT

Consumer goods firms harness online data to tap SE Asia e-commerce boom

* Tie-ups accelerate between consumer goods, e-commerce firms

Cyclical Consumer Goods, Technology 7:00pm EDT

German zoo hopes to cure panda's bad walking habit with sex

BERLIN, Oct 22 Zookeepers at Berlin's main animal park are hoping to cure a young female panda's habit of walking backwards by introducing her to one of life's most precious pleasures: sex.

Cyclical Consumer Goods 9:53am EDT

UPDATE 1-Egypt says Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE to lift ban on its agriculture exports

CAIRO, Oct 22 Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to lift a ban on imports of Egyptian agricultural products, Egypt said on Sunday, as the country works to step up exports to narrow its budget deficit.

7:39am EDT

Iraq's Kurdistan oil exports still sharply reduced - shipping source

LONDON, Oct 22 Oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan via the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were still flowing at sharply reduced rates on Saturday and Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters.

Energy, Basic Materials 6:38am EDT

