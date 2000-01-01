Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
FEATURE-As climate threats grow, Solomon Islands hunts “evergreen” solutions
PAPAGU, Solomon Islands, Oct 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Three years ago, thousands of farmers living on the flat fertile plains of Guadalcanal, the largest island in this South Pacific nation, watched their homes and crops washed away by the strongest torrential rain and flooding they had ever seen.
Consumer goods firms harness online data to tap SE Asia e-commerce boom
* Tie-ups accelerate between consumer goods, e-commerce firms
German zoo hopes to cure panda's bad walking habit with sex
BERLIN, Oct 22 Zookeepers at Berlin's main animal park are hoping to cure a young female panda's habit of walking backwards by introducing her to one of life's most precious pleasures: sex.
UPDATE 1-Egypt says Bahrain, Kuwait and UAE to lift ban on its agriculture exports
CAIRO, Oct 22 Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to lift a ban on imports of Egyptian agricultural products, Egypt said on Sunday, as the country works to step up exports to narrow its budget deficit.
Iraq's Kurdistan oil exports still sharply reduced - shipping source
LONDON, Oct 22 Oil exports from Iraq's Kurdistan via the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were still flowing at sharply reduced rates on Saturday and Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters.
|Consumer Non-Cyclicals
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc
|$87.44
|+1.20%
|Procter & Gamble Co
|$88.25
|-3.65%
|Coca-Cola Co
|$46.38
|-0.45%
|DOW
|23,328.63
|+ 165.59
|+0.71%
|S&P 500
|2,575.21
|+ 13.11
|+0.51%
|NASDAQ
|6,629.05
|+ 23.99
|+0.36%
|TR US Index
|229.49
|+ 1.18
|+0.52%
|FTSE 100
|7,523.23
|+ 0.19
|+0.00%
|DAX
|12,991.28
|+ 1.18
|+0.01%
|CAC 40
|5,372.38
|+ 0.00
|+0.00%
|TR Europe
|185.10
|-0.44
|-0.24%
|Nikkei
|21,623.51
|+ 165.87
|+0.77%
|Hang Seng
|28,487.24
|--
|--%
|Sensex
|32,389.96
|-194.39
|-0.60%
Sector Summary
|Energy
|-0.02%
|Basic Materials
|+0.21%
|Industrials
|+0.14%
|Cyclical Goods & Services
|+0.04%
|Non-Cyclical Goods & Services
|-0.07%
|Financials
|+0.04%
|Healthcare
|-0.01%
|Technology
|+0.06%
|Telecoms
|+0.05%
|Utilities
|-0.03%
