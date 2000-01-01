Technology

BRIEF-Robo 3D signs major distributor for australia-rbo.ax * Entered into a distribution agreement with Bilby 3D for sale and distribution of Robo's extensive product range across Australia​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dragontail Systems partnership with US digital ordering platform * DTS partnership with leading US digital ordering platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Mitula Group reaffirms full year guidance​ * Company reaffirms full year guidance​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: