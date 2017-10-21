S.Korea's Moon says will continue phasing out nuclear power SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday the government will continue phasing out nuclear-generated electricity following a public opinion survey that dealt a blow to his plans to do so. Energy,

UK PM May readying concessions on welfare reform -Sunday Telegraph LONDON, Oct 21 British Prime Minister Theresa May is on the verge of making concessions around a key welfare reform that has angered opposition parties as well as members of her own Conservatives, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Energy,