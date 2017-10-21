Utilities
RPT-COLUMN-U.S. natural gas prices under pressure even as stocks tighten: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 20 U.S. natural gas stocks continue to tighten, but most traders appear unconcerned, with futures prices for gas delivered this winter close to the lowest levels since the start of the year.
UPDATE 1-S.Korea's president says will continue phasing out nuclear power
* Moon says will halt construction of more new nuclear reactors
S.Korea's Moon says will continue phasing out nuclear power
SEOUL, Oct 22 South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday the government will continue phasing out nuclear-generated electricity following a public opinion survey that dealt a blow to his plans to do so.
UK PM May readying concessions on welfare reform -Sunday Telegraph
LONDON, Oct 21 British Prime Minister Theresa May is on the verge of making concessions around a key welfare reform that has angered opposition parties as well as members of her own Conservatives, the Sunday Telegraph reported.
UPDATE 3-U.S. warns public about attacks on energy, industrial firms
Oct 21 The U.S government issued a rare public warning that sophisticated hackers are targeting energy and industrial firms, the latest sign that cyber attacks present an increasing threat to the power industry and other public infrastructure.
