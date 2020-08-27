Mediation at the New Innovation Frontier: how Singapore is positioning itself as the global hub for IP dispute resolution

The rising importance of innovation in the race for global competitiveness has led to an increasingly prominent role for intellectual property in many companies’ business strategies. In 2018 alone, companies filed a global record of 3.3 million patent applications.

With more companies operating across multi-jurisdictional and fast-moving, often digital markets, disputes over IP are also multiplying and becoming more complex.

In recent years, Singapore has become a progressively attractive destination for international IP activities, with growing numbers of international companies filing to protect their IP and choosing to resolve their IP disputes there.

Singapore’s emergence as a global IP hub owes much to a world class IP protection regime ranked second best in the world by the World Economic Forum in 2019 and to a stable, robust legal system that underpins its establishment as a major global center for business dispute resolution.

Recognising that cross-border disputes expose businesses to increased confidentiality risks and can be highly resource-draining and damaging to business growth and investment, Singapore has sought to create an IP dispute resolution environment that is responsive to businesses’ need for timely and cost-effective solutions.

The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), considered the most innovative IP office in the world by the *World Trademark Review* earlier this year, has been actively taking steps to make businesses aware of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms they can use to settle their IP disputes. (see “Singapore ranked world’s most innovation IP office in exclusive research”, *World Trademark Review*, 6 April 2020).

IPOS’s approach recognises that speed to market is essential for innovative businesses. It has pioneered fast-track patent programmes and streamlined trademark registration via a mobile app - IPOS GO - allowing inventors and businesses to register IP filings and have patents granted in record time. In June 2020, IPOS conducted its first opposition hearing by video conference over Zoom, and successfully had a case fully mediated online in spite of the restrictions placed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of IPOS’s many innovative schemes pays the costs of companies which settle their disputes through mediation. The IPOS Enhanced Mediation Promotion Scheme (EMPS) provides up to S$10,000 – or up to S$12,000 if foreign IP rights are involved – towards the funding of each mediation case. Developed to encourage mediation as a faster, more cost-effective and more amicable way of resolving IP disputes, the Scheme seeks to effect a change in mindset among entrepreneurs and business owners.

Its first success last year involved a multi-jurisdictional trademark dispute between a Thai businessman and a US company. After 19-and-a-half hours, an amicable settlement was reached. Had the parties chosen to litigate, proceedings would have taken at least two years and a uniform outcome across jurisdictions would not have been assured.

Mediation can offer a simpler, speedier and more cost-effective alternative to arbitration or litigation especially where both parties desire a mutually satisfactory outcome. Skilled, neutral mediators can often facilitate dialogue that increases the likelihood of a consensual outcome. Mediation also maximises parties’ control over the process, from their ability to choose a mediator to the freedom to exit the discussion at any time. The mediator’s role is to facilitate a mutually-owned solution rather than to impose one. And unless otherwise agreed, the terms of the settlement are kept confidential and do not affect the public register.

Mediation also deals with multi-jurisdictional disputes more efficiently than litigation. Instead of initiating separate legal proceedings in each jurisdiction, parties can reach a harmonised outcome across all the territories in dispute through a single mediation process. Lastly, mediation will become increasingly attractive when the Singapore Convention on Mediation – a UN treaty signed by 52 countries in 2019, comes into force in September 2020. The Singapore Convention puts in place an international framework that makes it easier to enforce or rely on mediated settlements, elevating their status to one on par with arbitral awards under the well-used New York Arbitration Convention.

Already one of the top global centres for business arbitration, Singapore offers businesses a wide range of services and flexibility as to how businesses wish to engage in IP dispute resolution. Businesses can choose from the services of the Singapore International Commercial Court, Singapore International Arbitration Centre, Singapore International Mediation Centre and those offered by the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center in Singapore – its only office outside Geneva. They are also free to bring in foreign arbitrators, mediators and counsel if they wish.

At a time where economic and technological rivalries between the US and China look likely to rumble on, Singapore’s position at the geo-political crossroads of the East and West can only enhance its attractiveness as a global hub for IP dispute resolution.

