(new) The Science of Survival: Evolving Research in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Despite significant progress in treating cancer in recent years, the need for further improvements has persisted – particularly for some of the most challenging forms of the disease, such as lung cancer. Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers, and is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women.

The majority of lung cancer cases are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a complex disease that can affect each patient differently. Most cases of NSCLC are not diagnosed until the disease is advanced – meaning it has metastasized or spread – which can make it more challenging to treat.

“The impact of lung cancer, and advanced NSCLC in particular, continues to be felt across our communities,” explained Andrea Ferris, president and chairman of LUNGevity Foundation. “While every person’s experience with the disease is unique, many patients hope they can retain a sense of normalcy in their lives and are seeking more treatment options that offer a chance at a longer life.”

Research Driving New Progress for Certain Patients

Researchers have accelerated their pursuit of new and differentiated approaches that address this critical unmet need, focusing on options that may offer patients a chance at a longer life. One area of research that has shown potential is combining treatments, such as immunotherapies, for certain patients with previously untreated advanced disease.

Hossein Borghaei, D.O., chief of thoracic medical oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia explains, “Progress in treating advanced lung cancer has led to more options for patients with newly diagnosed advanced NSCLC. Some of the most recent developments in the field of immunotherapy are particularly exciting.”

One example is the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the first and only dual immunotherapy approach for newly diagnosed patients. Opdivo® (nivolumab) is a prescription medicine used in combination with Yervoy® (ipilimumab) for adults with advanced stage NSCLC that has spread to other parts of your body (metastatic) and tests positive for PD-L1 and do not have an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene.

Opdivo can cause problems that can sometimes become serious or life threatening and can lead to death. Serious side effects may include lung problems (pneumonitis); intestinal problems (colitis) that can lead to tears or holes in your intestine; liver problems (hepatitis); hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, pituitary, adrenal glands, and pancreas); kidney problems, including nephritis and kidney failure; skin problems; inflammation of the brain (encephalitis); problems in other organs; and severe infusion reactions; and complications of stem-cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). Additional serious side effects of Yervoy alone include: nerve problems that can lead to paralysis; eye problems; and complications of stem-cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). Please see Important Facts about side effects for Opdivo and Yervoy below.

Opdivo and Yervoy work with your immune system to help fight cancer in two ways. Yervoy stimulates the kind of cells that help fight cancer, while Opdivo may help these cells to find and fight the cancer cells again. While doing so, Opdivo and Yervoy can also affect healthy cells. These problems can sometimes become serious or life threatening and can lead to death. These problems may happen anytime during treatment or even after treatment has ended. Some of these problems may happen more often when Opdivo is used in combination with Yervoy.

Clinical Trial Findings: A Chance to Live Longer

Opdivo + Yervoy was studied in a clinical trial and compared to platinum-based chemotherapy among certain patients with previously untreated, advanced NSCLC that tested positive for PD-L1.

In the trial, 396 patients received Opdivo + Yervoy and 397 patients received platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients who were treated with Opdivo + Yervoy lived longer than those treated with platinum-based chemotherapy:

An additional analysis showed:

“The data supporting this dual immunotherapy approach are encouraging, particularly as one third of the patients who responded to treatment with Opdivo + Yervoy were still alive at three years,” said Dr. Borghaei. “Further, Opdivo + Yervoy offers a non-chemotherapy option, which can be important to some patients.”

The most common side effects of Opdivo, when used in combination with Yervoy, include: feeling tired; diarrhea; rash; itching; nausea; pain in muscles, bones, and joints; fever; cough; decreased appetite; vomiting; stomach-area (abdominal) pain; shortness of breath; upper respiratory tract infection; headache; low thyroid hormone levels (hypothyroidism); decreased weight; and dizziness. Please see Important Facts about side effects for Opdivo and Yervoy below.

Evolving Outlooks and Adapting Support for Patients

Facing a lung cancer diagnosis and beginning treatment can be life-altering in many ways – and today’s unique environment as a result of the coronavirus has brought about additional considerations for patients, caregivers and the broader healthcare community, with telemedicine and other forms of remote support playing an increasingly vital role.

“Patients should know there are resources available and ways to stay connected, even during times when maintaining physical distance from others is important,” said Ferris. “We have transformed many of our patient support and education offerings into virtual formats, which we are updating frequently to provide the most recent information and reach and connect as many people as possible.”

Dr. Borghaei also urges patients to reach out to their doctor or care team to learn about and take advantage of available remote support offerings. “Advances in cancer research are still happening every day, with Opdivo + Yervoy being one example. It’s as important as ever that people diagnosed with lung cancer speak with their doctor to fully understand their treatment options. While how we deliver care might look different now in some ways, our commitment to helping patients live longer hasn’t changed.”

To learn more about Opdivo + Yervoy, please visit www.Opdivo.com.

INDICATION

OPDIVO® (nivolumab) is a prescription medicine used in combination with YERVOY® (ipilimumab) as a first treatment for adults with a type of advanced stage lung cancer (called non-small cell lung cancer) when your lung cancer has spread to other parts of your body (metastatic) and your tumors are positive for PD-L1, but do not have an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene.

It is not known if OPDIVO is safe and effective in children younger than 18 years of age.

OPDIVO (10 mg/mL) and YERVOY (5 mg/mL) are injections for intravenous (IV) use.

Important Safety Information for OPDIVO® (nivolumab) + YERVOY® (ipilimumab)

OPDIVO is a medicine that may treat certain cancers by working with your immune system. OPDIVO can cause your immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of your body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become serious or life-threatening and can lead to death. These problems may happen anytime during treatment or even after your treatment has ended. Some of these problems may happen more often when OPDIVO is used in combination with YERVOY.

YERVOY can cause serious side effects in many parts of your body which can lead to death. These problems may happen anytime during treatment with YERVOY or after you have completed treatment.

Serious side effects may include:

● Lung problems (pneumonitis). Symptoms of pneumonitis may include: new or worsening cough; chest pain; and shortness of breath.

● Intestinal problems (colitis) that can lead to tears or holes in your intestine. Signs and symptoms of colitis may include: diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual; blood in your stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools; and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness.

● Liver problems (hepatitis). Signs and symptoms of hepatitis may include: yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes; severe nausea or vomiting; pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdomen); drowsiness; dark urine (tea colored); bleeding or bruising more easily than normal; feeling less hungry than usual; and decreased energy.

● Hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, pituitary, adrenal glands, and pancreas). Signs and symptoms that your hormone glands are not working properly may include: headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches; extreme tiredness; weight gain or weight loss; dizziness or fainting; changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness; hair loss; feeling cold; constipation; voice gets deeper; and excessive thirst or lots of urine.

● Kidney problems, including nephritis and kidney failure. Signs of kidney problems may include: decrease in the amount of urine; blood in your urine; swelling in your ankles; and loss of appetite.

● Skin problems. Signs of these problems may include: rash; itching; skin blistering; and ulcers in the mouth or other mucous membranes.

● Inflammation of the brain (encephalitis). Signs and symptoms of encephalitis may include: headache; fever; tiredness or weakness; confusion; memory problems; sleepiness; seeing or hearing things that are not really there (hallucinations); seizures; and stiff neck.

● Problems in other organs. Signs of these problems may include: changes in eyesight; severe or persistent muscle or joint pains; severe muscle weakness; and chest pain.

Additional serious side effects observed during a separate study of YERVOY alone include:

● Nerve problems that can lead to paralysis. Symptoms of nerve problems may include: unusual weakness of legs, arms, or face; and numbness or tingling in hands or feet.

● Eye problems. Symptoms may include: blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems; and eye pain or redness.

Get medical help immediately if you develop any of these symptoms or they get worse. It may keep these problems from becoming more serious. Your healthcare team will check you for side effects during treatment and may treat you with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. If you have a serious side effect, your healthcare team may also need to delay or completely stop your treatment.

OPDIVO and OPDIVO + YERVOY can cause serious side effects, including:

● Severe infusion reactions. Tell your doctor or nurse right away if you get these symptoms during an infusion: chills or shaking; itching or rash; flushing; difficulty breathing; dizziness; fever; and feeling like passing out.

● Graft-versus-host disease, a complication that can happen after receiving a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic), may be severe, and can lead to death, if you receive YERVOY either before or after transplant. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for the following signs and symptoms: skin rash, liver inflammation, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, and diarrhea.

Pregnancy and Nursing:

● Tell your healthcare provider if you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. OPDIVO and YERVOY can harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who is able to become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start receiving OPDIVO. Females who are able to become pregnant should use an effective method of birth control during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that you can use during this time. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you are pregnant during treatment. You or your healthcare provider should contact Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-800-721-5072 as soon as you become aware of the pregnancy.

● Pregnancy Safety Surveillance Study: Females who become pregnant during treatment with YERVOY are encouraged to enroll in a Pregnancy Safety Surveillance Study. The purpose of this study is to collect information about the health of you and your baby. You or your healthcare provider can enroll in the Pregnancy Safety Surveillance Study by calling 1-844-593-7869.

● Before receiving treatment, tell your healthcare provider if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if either treatment passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 5 months after the last dose.

Tell your healthcare provider about:

● Your health problems or concerns if you: have immune system problems such as autoimmune disease, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, lupus, or sarcoidosis; have had an organ transplant; have lung or breathing problems; have liver problems; or have any other medical conditions.

● All the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of OPDIVO, when used in combination with YERVOY, include: feeling tired; diarrhea; rash; itching; nausea; pain in muscles, bones, and joints; fever; cough; decreased appetite; vomiting; stomach-area (abdominal) pain; shortness of breath; upper respiratory tract infection; headache; low thyroid hormone levels (hypothyroidism); decreased weight; and dizziness.

These are not all the possible side effects. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for OPDIVO and YERVOY.

© 2020 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

OPDIVO® and YERVOY® are registered trademarks of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

7356US2001251-01 08/20