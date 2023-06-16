31 disqualified from 'Baby Giro' for cheating
June 16 (Reuters) - Thirty one riders have been disqualified from the under Under-23 Giro d'Italia for cheating after videos emerged showing them holding on to team cars.
The so-called 'Baby Giro' descended into farce as the riders were filmed by spectators taking a tow by team vehicles during the summit finish on the infamous Passo dello Stelvio.
Initially 24 riders were thrown off the race but the number eventually climbed to 31, affecting 15 teams.
Italian squad ASD GC Sissio were worst hit with four of its riders being disqualified, leaving only one remaining.
Two other Italian teams, Ciclista Rostese and Techniques #inEmiliaRomagna had three riders each removed.
Belgium's Under 23 Paris-Roubaix winner Tijl De Decker was one of the highest-profile riders disqualified.
His Lotto-Dstny team said before stage five: "Tijl De Decker won't start today. Well, due to a youthful sin he won't be committing again."
Even in the senior Tours, riders occasionally gain a little assistance when taking water bottles from their team cars, with what is known in the sport as the 'sticky bottle' technique.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballReds' rookie brigade aims to keep rolling vs. Astros
Time will tell if the Cincinnati Reds truly have arrived earlier than anyone could have forecast, but for the time being, their recent run of surprising success has generated ample enthusiasm.
- BaseballAngels ride hot streak into series against skidding Royals
In a matchup of teams going in different directions, the Los Angeles Angels visit the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series starting Friday evening.