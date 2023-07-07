Dominant Richardson wins 100m U.S. championships heat

July 6 (Reuters) - Sha'Carri Richardson kicked off her U.S. championships campaign with the best performance of her career on Thursday, winning the 100 metres opening heat in a world-leading 10.71 seconds, as Christian Coleman cruised through on the men's side in 9.95.

The fan-favourite Richardson lost her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and stunningly failed to qualify for the world championships a year ago, but showed she was determined to get it right this time in Eugene, Oregon.

She exploded off the blocks and never gave up the lead, offering a subdued celebration before she quickly exited the track at Hayward Field having booked her spot in Friday's semi-final.

Brittany Brown finished .25 seconds behind Richardson in their heat, while high schooler Mia Brahe-Pedersen also advanced with an 11.05.

The 2019 champion Coleman, who missed the Tokyo Games after being suspended for breaching whereabouts rules, was the highlight of the men's side with the fastest overall time after a superb launch off the blocks.

Twice 200m champion Noah Lyles failed to qualify in the shorter sprint for the Tokyo Games and looked as though he might struggle again, as he was sluggish through the opening metres of his heat.

But he kicked it into high gear after the halfway point to finish second in his heat in 10.05, four hundredths of a second behind Cravont Charleston.

The bronze medallist last year, Trayvon Bromell, also advanced while Marvin Bracy, who took the second spot on the podium in 2022, would not move on after appearing to suffer a leg issue mid-race.

The top three finishers across all events in Eugene who meet certain qualifying standards, and reigning global title-holders, advance to the world championships in Budapest that start on Aug. 19.

The U.S. trials kicked off on Thursday and run through Sunday.

Tokyo bronze medallist Raevyn Rogers and twice world bronze medallist Ajee Wilson had no issues reaching to the next round of the 800m, while Nia Akins had the day's fastest overall time in 1:59.09.

Rio Olympics bronze winner Clayton Murphy posted the best time across all heats in the men's 800m in 1:46.36, while the fastest American in the event this year, Will Sumner, also advanced.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Jamie Freed

