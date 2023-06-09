Ethiopia's Girma breaks men's 3,000m steeplechase world record in Paris
LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Olympic and world silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia broke the world record in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the Paris Diamond League, the third world mark set on Friday.
Girma pulled away over the final lap to cross in seven minutes 52.11 seconds, lowering the previous mark of 7:53.63 set by Qatar's Saif Saaeed Shaheen on Sept. 3, 2004 in Brussels.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- AthleticsJim Hines, first man to run 100m in under 10 seconds, dies aged 76
American double Olympic champion Jim Hines, who became the first man to run the 100 metres in less than 10 seconds in 1968, has died at the age of 76, World Athletics said on Monday.