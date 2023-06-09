Ethiopia's Girma breaks men's 3,000m steeplechase world record in Paris

[1/5] Athletics - Diamond League - Meeting de Paris - Stade Charlety, Paris, France - June 9, 2023 Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma celebrates as he sets a new world record and wins the men's 3000m steeplechase REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier















LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Olympic and world silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia broke the world record in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase at the Paris Diamond League, the third world mark set on Friday.

Girma pulled away over the final lap to cross in seven minutes 52.11 seconds, lowering the previous mark of 7:53.63 set by Qatar's Saif Saaeed Shaheen on Sept. 3, 2004 in Brussels.

Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.