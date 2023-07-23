Frenchman Marchand breaks Phelps world record in 400m medley

[1/2] Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships - Swimming - Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka, Japan - July 23, 2023 France's Leon Marchand celebrates winning the men's 400m medley final with second place Carson Foster of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

July 23 (Reuters) - Leon Marchand of France set a world record in the men's 400 metres individual medley, cruising to the gold medal in a time of four minutes, 2.50 seconds at the world championships in Fukuoka in southwest Japan on Sunday.

Marchand broke the long-standing mark of 4:03.84 set by American great Michael Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and he finished 4.06 seconds ahead of silver medallist Carson Foster of the United States. Japan's Daiya Seto took the bronze.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

