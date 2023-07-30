Lithuania's Meilutyte shatters world record in women's 50m breaststroke

[1/2] Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships - Swimming - Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka, Japan - July 30, 2023 Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte celebrates after winning the women's 50m breastroke final REUTERS/Issei Kato

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 30 (Reuters) - Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set a world record in the women's 50-metre breaststroke, powering to gold in a time of 29.16 seconds at the swimming world championships on Sunday.

Meilutyte broke the record of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held with Benedetta Pilato of Italy after setting that mark in her semi-final on Saturday.

She was 0.78 seconds ahead of silver medallist Lilly King of the United States. Pilato took bronze.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum

