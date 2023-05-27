Olympic champion Crouser shatters own shot put world record















May 27 (Reuters) - Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser demolished his own shot put world record on Saturday, throwing for 23.56 metres at the Los Angeles Grand Prix.

The American surpassed his previous mark of 23.37 metres, which he achieved at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon in June 2021.

Crouser is the only man ever to throw further than 23.50 metres and he punched the air as he sent one ricocheting off the back barrier, reaching the milestone on his fourth attempt at the Continental Tour Gold event.

"I’m still on high volume (training), heavy throws in the ring and heavy weights in the weight room, so we’re just starting to work in some speed," Crouser told NBC.

He put the field on notice with opening attempts of 23.23 and 23.31 metres, which would both count among the top six farthest attempts produced in the event.

It was an auspicious performance for the 30-year-old, who has been working on a new throwing technique this year, with the World Championships less than three months away in Budapest.

New Zealand's twice Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh finished second on Saturday with a throw of 22.12 metres, while American Payton Otterdahl was third with 21.99 metres.

