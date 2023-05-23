World Athletics to create new 'short track' concept to evolve indoor events
May 23 (Reuters) - The concept of 'short track' competition will be introduced to replace the current term 'indoor' in the setting of 200 metres tracks to incorporate hybrid competition venues like temporary city locations, World Athletics said on Tuesday.
The governing body's council is supporting the new term to allow for greater flexibility as it has become increasingly difficult to maintain the traditional separation between outdoor and indoor athletics.
"Under this new concept, the 200m short track will no longer be confined to the indoor environment, and a world of opportunities will open up for meeting organisers to stage official competition in whatever facilities they have available," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement.
"This change will allow and actively encourage the possibility for 200m tracks to move to an outdoor environment and will provide a more affordable option to cities, especially where space is in short supply, while stimulating the growth of the sport through investment in new infrastructure," he added.
With the new term, performances set on outdoor or temporary 200m tracks will therefore be eligible to be recognised as official results for the purpose of records and rankings regardless of the environment in which they are conducted.
Indoor championships will continue to exist but 'short track' championships could be held if there are no or very limited indoor facilities, being their equivalent, and could be used as qualifying competitions for major indoor championships.
This innovation will be formally approved at the World Athletics Council meeting in August in Budapest.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- AthleticsPerez shaves 29 seconds off 35 km race walk world record
Spain's Maria Perez broke the women's 35 km race walk world record by nearly half a minute at the European Race Walking Team Championships on Sunday, eclipsing the mark set by Peru's Kimberly Garcia just two months ago.
- SoccerMariners ready to bolt into A-League final
Times were once so bleak at Central Coast Mariners that they thought Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt could add something to their roster but the A-League club are now 90 minutes away from reaching Australia's national championship final.