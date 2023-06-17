Bahrain Victorious team withdraw from Tour de Suisse after Mader death
June 17 (Reuters) - The Bahrain Victorious team of Swiss rider Gino Mader, who died on Thursday after crashing into a ravine, have withdrawn from the remainder of the Tour de Suisse.
The team made the announcement on social media on Saturday, two days after Mader's death during the final descent on stage five of the eight-day race.
"Following the tragic loss of Gino Mader, Team Bahrain Victorious has taken the decision to withdraw from Tour de Suisse," the team said in a statement on Twitter.
The 26-year-old crashed on the road towards La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to hospital.
His death was confirmed later that evening by Bahrain Victorious.
The team participated in stage six on Friday, which was neutralised and held in honour of Mader, with riders completing the shortened route together as a mark of respect.
