13-run inning leads Angels' 25-1 annihilation of Rockies

[1/36] Jun 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles as he stands in the on deck circle in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

June 25 - Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss homered on consecutive pitches to lead off a 13-run third inning, Mickey Moniak also went deep in the inning and finished with four extra base hits, and the Los Angeles Angles wiped out the Colorado Rockies 25-1 win in Denver on Saturday night.

Moniak went 5-for-5 and finished with four extra base hits as the Angels set a franchise record for most runs scored in a game.

Eduardo Escobar, acquired from the New York Mets on Friday, had two hits and scored four times in his Angels debut.

Hunter Renfroe also tallied five hits, and he and Moniak had four RBIs each. David Fletcher homered among his four hits and drove in five runs, Drury had three hits and four RBIs, Trout and Thaiss also had three hits apiece and Taylor Ward had two hits and three RBIs for Los Angeles.

The Angels banged out 28 hits -- also a franchise record -- to overshadow a strong performance by starter Griffin Canning (6-2), who had seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Brenton Doyle homered for the Rockies, who suffered their worst loss in franchise history.

Los Angeles led 2-0 entering the third but jumped on starter Chase Anderson (0-2), who allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Trout hit his 17th homer, Drury his 13th and Thaiss his fourth to start the onslaught, and the Rockies nearly got out of the inning with only three runs allowed.

But with two on and two out, the Angels battered Colorado's pitchers. Ward and Shohei Ohtani had RBI singles, Trout drew a walk from reliever Matt Carasiti to load the bases, and Drury had a two-run single.

Another walk reloaded the bases, and Renfroe's three-run double made it 12-0. Escobar had a run-scoring single, and Moniak followed with his seventh homer of the season to cap the inning.

Los Angeles tacked on eight more in the fourth inning, two on Moniak's double and three on Fletcher's first homer of the season, to make it 23-0.

Ward hit into forceouts in the sixth and eighth innings that drove in runs to put the Angels ahead 25-0, and Doyle's sixth bomb of the season in the bottom of the eighth averted the shutout.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.