Aaron Judge belts 18th HR as Yankees blast Mariners

[1/42] May 30, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) lip syncs with a bat as a microphone during batting practice against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports















May 31 - Aaron Judge homered for the third consecutive game as the New York Yankees defeated the host Seattle Mariners 10-2 Tuesday night.

Judge hit his American League-leading 18th home run of the season and his fourth over the past three days. He went deep twice in a 10-4 Yankees victory Monday.

Anthony Volpe and Greg Allen also homered for New York, which will go for a sweep of the three-game series Wednesday night.

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes (5-2) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out six.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-3) lasted just four innings, giving up seven runs -- five earned -- on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Yankees got to Gilbert early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Gleyber Torres lined a single to right field and Judge walked. With one out, DJ LeMahieu reached on an error by third baseman Eugenio Suarez that loaded the bases. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a two-run single to center and Jake Bauers hit a sacrifice fly to left.

Volpe hit a three-run shot to left-center with two outs in the third inning, after singles by Willie Calhoun and Kiner-Falefa.

Allen led off the fourth with a homer to right to extend New York's lead to 7-0.

Seattle got on the scoreboard in the fifth. Sam Haggerty drew a leadoff walk and, an out later, Ty France lined a run-scoring double to left. After Julio Rodriguez was caught looking at a called third strike, Teoscar Hernandez doubled to right to make it 7-2.

Judge went deep to left-center leading off the seventh against Mariners reliever Darren McCaughan, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Kiner-Falefa added a two-run single in the ninth to finish 4-for-5 with four RBIs.

Rodriguez, who was named the American League's Player of the Week earlier in the day, went 0-for-5 and had an eight-game hitting streak snapped. He had multiple hits in seven of those games, including the previous six.

Mariners catcher Tom Murphy and manager Scott Servais were ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with home-plate umpire Brian Walsh.

--Field Level Media











