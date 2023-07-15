Adam Frazier's two homers carry Orioles past Marlins

[1/20] Jul 2, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; The game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Marlins has been delayed due to inclement weather at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

July 15 - Adam Frazier blasted two home runs and drove in four runs to lift the Baltimore Orioles in their 5-2 victory against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday in both teams' first game back from the All-Star break.

Cedric Mullins and Frazier, who earlier had a run-scoring single, hit solo homers in the fourth inning. Frazier added a two-run shot in the eighth.

Dean Kremer worked six strong innings and three relievers completed the deal for the Orioles, who have won six games in a row.

Kremer (10-4) held the Marlins to one run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight. Baltimore has won five of the past six games he has started.

Mullins led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his ninth home run of the season to snap a 1-1 tie. Two batters later, Frazier belted his first long ball of the game, giving him a career-high 11 homers this season.

Baltimore nearly failed to stretch its lead in the bottom of the eighth despite Austin Hays' leadoff double before Frazier drilled his second homer of the night with two outs.

Mullins and Frazier each finished 3-for-4 and Ryan O'Hearn went 2-for-2 for the Orioles.

Jorge Soler's 24th home run of the season pulled the Marlins, who were otherwise limited to three singles and a double, within 3-2 with one out in the top of the eighth. They lost for the third time in their past eight games.

Bryan Baker, Yennier Cano and Felix Bautista each worked one inning out of Baltimore's bullpen. Cano surrendered Soler's homer, the second long ball he has allowed in a three-game stretch after not allowing a home run in his first 35 appearances this year.

Bautista struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to secure his 24th save.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (3-8) gave up three runs, two earned, on eight hits and one walk in six innings. He fanned five.

Frazier gave the Orioles a second-inning lead when his one-out single drove in Mullins, who reached on a leadoff single, stole second and moved to third base on a throwing error.

The Marlins loaded the bases with one out in the third inning but came away with just one run, on Bryan De La Cruz's two-out single.

Miami's Jesus Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double.

The start of the game was delayed by more than an hour because of concerns about potential inclement weather.

