Adolis Garcia homers twice as Rangers overpower Marlins

August 5 - Adolis Garcia went 3-for-3 and homered twice and Corey Seager also went deep as the Texas Rangers posted a 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Arlington, Texas.

Leody Taveres added a run-scoring double as the Rangers won their fourth straight game after losing seven of their previous nine.

Jordan Montgomery (7-9) gave up two runs and six hits in six-plus innings in his Texas debut. Montgomery struck out six and walked one in a strong showing after being acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Jon Berti homered and Josh Bell had an RBI double for the Marlins, who have lost four of five games.

Miami left-hander Jesus Luzardo (8-6) gave up all three homers while allowing four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Garcia put the Rangers ahead to stay with two out in the third when his fly to right barely cleared the fence and hit the foul pole, giving the Rangers a 3-2 lead.

Three innings later, Garcia left no doubt while hitting his 28th homer of the campaign. He belted the ball 433 feet to left center to give Texas a two-run lead.

Montgomery allowed a single to Avasail Garcia and walked Jake Burger to start the seventh. Josh Sborz entered and retired the next three batters to extinguish the threat.

Chris Stratton gave up one hit and struck out three in two innings for Texas in a non-save situation.

The Rangers tacked on two runs in the bottom of the seventh against Jorge Lopez. Marcus Semien drove in one with a double and later scored on Josh Jung's sacrifice fly.

Miami scored in the first on Bell's RBI double.

Texas evened the scoring in the bottom of the inning on Seager's 429-foot blast to right. It was his 17th homer of the season.

The Marlins took a 2-1 lead on Berti's one-out homer in the second. It was his third blast of the season.

Taveras delivered a two-out double in the bottom of the frame to tie it.

