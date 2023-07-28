After acquiring David Robertson, Marlins open set vs. Tigers

July 28 - Trailing by just a half-game in the National League wild-card race, the Miami Marlins bolstered their bullpen by acquiring David Robertson from the New York Mets on Thursday night for a pair of minor-leaguers.

It's unclear what Robertson's role will be with A.J. Puk serving as Miami's closer this season. Robertson, a righty, is 4-2 with 14 saves in 17 chances and a 2.05 ERA this year, while Puk, a lefty, is 4-4 with 15 saves in 20 chances and a 4.45 ERA in 2023.

Having lost nine of 11 since the All-Star break, the Marlins hope to have Robertson available when they open a three-game series with the visiting Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Twelve-time All-Star Miguel Cabrera, who is retiring after this season, will be honored by the Marlins before the opener. Cabrera made his debut at age 20 with the Marlins in 2003 and hit four homers and drove in 12 runs in 17 postseason games, leading the franchise to a World Series championship.

Cabrera, 40, was traded to the Tigers in December 2007. While in Detroit, he has amassed five Silver Slugger awards, four batting titles, two American League MVP trophies and one Triple Crown.

As for Friday's game, Miami has been a strong home team (31-20), while Detroit is 24-27 on the road.

The Friday contest will feature a pitching matchup between Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.32 ERA) and Tigers right-hander Reese Olson (1-4, 4.53).

The Marlins are 14-5 this year when Garrett starts. Before this season, the Marlins were just 11-15 when Garrett started.

Even so, Garrett is coming off his second-worst start of the season, as he allowed six runs in three innings against the Colorado Rockies on July 21. His other poor start was also at home, when gave up 11 runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Atlanta Braves on May 3.

As a result of those outings, Garrett has a 6.06 ERA in 10 home games (nine starts) this year. In 10 road games, he has a 2.65 ERA.

Garrett has never faced the Tigers.

Detroit is 3-4 when Olson starts this year. The rookie from Georgia, who was the Milwaukee Brewers' 13th-round draft pick in 2018, has never faced the Marlins.

He is averaging just over four innings in his seven career starts.

Miami has gone into an offensive funk lately. In 11 games since the All-Star break, the Marlins have hit just .249 with five homers.

Even second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .376 batting average, is batting "just" .326 since the break.

The Marlins hope they broke out of their malaise with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

"I felt like we played (better) baseball (on Wednesday)," rookie manager Skip Schumaker said.

However, the Marlins lost right fielder Jesus Sanchez in the second inning due to neck tightness. The team hopes to get him back on Friday. If not, utility man Jon Berti could see action in the outfield. He is hitting .542 (13-for-24) in nine games since the break.

On the other side, the Tigers are coming off a sweep by the visiting Angels, including a doubleheader on Thursday. Detroit is rebuilding around younger players such as center fielder Riley Greene, 22, and first baseman Spencer Torkelson, 23.

Even with the progress those players have made, the Tigers are expected to be sellers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, possibly dealing a starting pitcher such as lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA.

"I don't really think about that," Rodriguez said. "I'm just trying to get ready for my next start."

