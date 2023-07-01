Alec Bohm drives in six as Phillies blast Nationals

[1/29] Jul 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

July 1 - Alec Bohm had four hits, including two home runs, and drove in six to help the Philadelphia Phillies to a 19-4 win against the visiting Washington Nationals in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Schwarber had a grand slam and Nick Castellanos also homered and drove in three runs for the Phillies, who had won four in a row before dropping the series opener 2-1 on Friday night.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler (7-4) allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter.

Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore (4-7) allowed seven runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked three in the shortest outing among his 17 starts this season.

Dominic Smith homered and Ildemaro Vargas, Lane Thomas and CJ Abrams each had two hits for the Nationals, who were trying to win four in a row for the first time this season.

Smith pulled a 1-2 fastball off the scoreboard in right field with one out in the second inning to give the Nationals a short-lived 1-0 lead.

Bohm drove in Bryce Harper with a single up the middle to tie the score 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning.

Harper started the six-run third inning by grounding into a force out at second base to plate a run and move the Phillies ahead 2-1.

J. T. Realmuto looped a single into center field to make it 3-1 and keep runners on the corners. Josh Harrison followed with a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 4-1.

Bohm continued the big inning when he belted a two-run homer into the seats in left-center field for a 6-1 lead.

After another walk, Cristian Pache doubled into the left-field corner to make it 7-1 and end the day for Gore.

Philadelphia tacked on four more runs in the fourth on two-run homers by Castellanos and Bohm.

The Nationals tried to answer with three runs in the fifth, but the Phillies came back with eight runs in the bottom half of the inning, capped by Schwarber's grand slam to make it 19-4.

