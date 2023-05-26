Alex Faedo fans 10, helps Tigers upend White Sox

[1/24] May 25, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The grounds crew prepare the field before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports















May 26 - Alex Faedo struck out a career-high 10 batters to record his second career victory as the Detroit Tigers downed the visiting Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Thursday.

Faedo (1-2) gave up two runs and three hits without a walk in six innings. Javier Baez and Zack Short drove in two runs apiece and Akil Baddoo hit a solo homer.

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson both reached base four times, scored a run and knocked in another for Detroit.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (3-4) gave up four runs and six hits while tying a career high with seven walks in 3 2/3 innings. Gavin Sheets hit a solo homer and Tim Anderson had the other RBI for Chicago.

Giolito recorded three strikeouts in the first inning. Detroit had three baserunners in the second but didn't score, as Giolito was helped out by a double play.

Chicago scored the first run in the third. Jake Burger led off with a single, The next two batters struck out but Burger stole second, then scored on Anderson's single to right.

The Tigers had three more baserunners in the bottom of the inning but Matt Vierling lined into a double play, snuffing out that threat.

Giolito couldn't get out of the fourth as Detroit scored four runs. Baddoo led off with a homer, his second of the season. Miguel Cabrera walked and Eric Haase doubled to put runners in scoring position. Zach McKinstry drew a one-out walk to load the bases.

Baez's single to center brought in two runners and Torkelson's single knocked in McKinstry.

Sheets made it 4-2 with his leadoff homer in the fifth. Faedo struck out the next three batters and White Sox reliever Gregory Santos struck out the side in the bottom of the inning.

Greene's RBI single in the sixth gave Detroit a 5-2 lead.

The Tigers tacked on two runs in the eighth against Aaron Bummer. Greene and Torkelson hit back-to-back singles and Vierling advanced them with a groundout. Short brought both runners in with a single against a drawn-in infield.

--Field Level Media











