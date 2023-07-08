All-Stars shine for D-backs in win over Pirates

[1/30] Jul 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) runs tp first base on an RBI double in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

July 8 - Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs and fellow All-Star Zac Gallen tossed seven strong innings to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Phoenix.

Corbin Carroll, also an All-Star, had two hits, two runs and two steals as the Diamondbacks halted a four-game losing streak. Kyle Lewis and Ketel Marte also had two hits apiece.

Gallen (11-3) gave up one run, four hits, walked none and struck out five in his final outing before the All-Star break. Gallen, who is tied for most victories in the majors, is viewed as the favorite to start Tuesday's All-Star Game for the National League.

Carlos Santana had two RBIs for the Pirates, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Carroll injured his right shoulder during Thursday's 9-0 loss to the New York Mets and an MRI exam on Friday came back clean. He lobbied his way into the starting lineup and knocked in Arizona's first run with a bunt single in the third inning.

Gurriel came up next with two runners on and sent a 2-2 curveball from Pirates starter Rich Hill (7-9) over the wall in left center to make it 4-0.

One inning later, Gurriel smacked an RBI double to make it a five-run margin.

Pittsburgh got on the board in the fifth when Jared Triolo doubled with one out and Tucupita Marcano followed with a run-scoring single.

The Diamondbacks used their speed to score twice in the sixth.

Carroll singled with two outs and stole second. After Gurriel walked, the two worked a double steal and Pittsburgh's Austin Hedges decided to throw to second and it went into center field and Carroll came in to score.

Christian Walker followed with an RBI double to make it 7-1.

Arizona's Justin Martinez made his major league debut in the eighth and he walked two and hit a batter to bring up Santana with the bases full and two outs. Santana made him pay with the single to score two.

Jake McCarthy also had two steals as the Diamondbacks swiped five.

Hill gave up five runs and seven hits over four innings. He walked four and fanned three.



