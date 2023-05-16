Andrew Knizner’s grand slam caps scoring as Cards clobber Brewers

[1/40] May 15, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit:... Read more















Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado hit three-run homers and combined for nine RBIs to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, 18-1, on Monday.

Andrew Knizner hit a grand slam off Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau in the eighth inning to cap the scoring.

Jack Flaherty (3-4) blanked the Brewers on three hits in seven innings as the Cardinals won for the seventh time in eight games.

Flaherty struck out 10 batters, his season high, while working with Willson Contreras -- who resumed catching after his nine-game relegation to designated hitter.

Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (4-3) allowed six runs on six hits and five walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The Cardinals surged to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Lars Nootbaar walked, Gorman hit a single and Arenado yanked his three-run homer.

Arenado has hit a home run in four straight games and is 9-for-17 with 11 RBIs during that span.

St. Louis tacked on a second-inning run. Tommy Edman reached on an infield single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's double.

Flaherty retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced and did not allow a runner to get in scoring position after the first inning.

Peralta hit Paul DeJong leading off the sixth inning and allowed Edman's one-out single before exiting. Nootbaar greeted Bryse Wilson with an infield single to load the bases, then Goldschmidt hit an RBI infield single.

Gorman followed with a two-run double and Arenado's sacrifice fly made it 8-0.

The Brewers cut the lead to 8-1 in the eighth inning on singles by Joey Wiemer, Owen Miller and Jesse Winker off James Naile.

The Cardinals made it 18-1 in the bottom of the inning on Edman's solo homer, Gorman's three-run blast, RBI singles by Alec Burleson and Edman and, finally, Knizner's grand slam.

