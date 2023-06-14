Angels again rally to take down Rangers















June 14 - EditorsNote: rewords third and fourth grafs; changes to "eight days" in sixth graf; adds to next-to-last graf

Hunter Renfroe snapped a 3-for-27 slump with a go-ahead home run, the Angels' bullpen delivered 4 2/3 scoreless innings and Los Angeles rallied for a 7-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

The Angels, who battled back from a 5-1 deficit to win the series opener on Monday, trailed 3-1 after five innings on Tuesday. However, they scored three runs in the sixth to take control of the game and went on to win for the eighth time in their past nine games.

The Angels started the comeback in the sixth against reliever Owen White, with help from an error by Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Seager was trying to turn a double play but lost the ball on the transfer from his glove to hand, allowing Shohei Ohtani to race home.

Renfroe then belted a two-run, opposite-field shot to right off White (0-1), who was making his major league debut. Renfroe broke out of his slump by connecting on an 0-1 cutter.

The Angels cushioned their lead with three runs in the ninth, including a two-run home run by Zach Neto. That provided some breathing room, although Los Angeles still had to turn to closer Carlos Estevez in the ninth with two on and one out.

Estevez, who was pitching for the fifth time in eight days, got the final two outs for his 18th save of the season.

Estevez's outing capped a terrific night by the Angels' bullpen. Jimmy Herget (1-2) earned the win as he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings after replacing starter Jaime Barria in the fifth inning. In all, five relievers scattered two hits and walked one over the 4 2/3 innings.

Texas scored all of its runs on homers off Barria. Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run shot in the third, and Seager had a solo shot in the fifth to make it 3-1. Barria gave up three runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Rangers starter Cody Bradford allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.