Angels aim to ride momentum into series finale vs. Astros

July 16 - After their most improbable victory of the season, the Los Angeles Angels will try to ride that momentum into the rubber match of their three-game series against the Houston Astros on Sunday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels rallied from a six-run deficit to tie the score in the seventh inning on Saturday night. Los Angeles then came back from three runs down in the ninth before winning 13-12 in 10 innings to end a six-game losing skid.

"If anybody ever says this team doesn't care, doesn't fight, doesn't play hard, I'll fight anyone that says that," Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

The Angels are without three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout (hamate bone), Anthony Rendon (bruised shin) and several other contributors. Regardless, Nevin likes the way his players have continued to cover for each other.

"They prepare to win, they come to win every day," he said. "We're not out of it by any stretch. ... but certainly to have one go our way like (Saturday) could go a long way."

The Astros, on the other hand, will be looking to turn the page after squandering two big leads on Saturday.

"Some days you're going to get hit," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "It's hard to accept, but it happens."

The Astros plan to start right-hander Cristian Javier on the mound in the series finale. They're hoping the sight of Los Angeles hitters in the batters box will help turn things around for Javier, who has recorded five straight no-decisions after winning five starts in a row.

Javier (7-1, 4.34) is 5-1 with a 2.49 ERA in 10 career appearances (six starts) against the Angels.

His five-game winning streak earlier this season began and ended versus Los Angeles.

Javier allowed one run and six hits in six innings of a 9-6 win over the Angels on June 3. He also beat Los Angeles on May 10, permitting two runs and three hits in six innings while striking out a season-high 11 batters in the 5-4 win.

Javier has struggled in his past three starts, however, posting a 15.19 ERA. Houston, however, won all three games.

The Astros staked him to leads of 6-0 and 10-2 in his most recent outing on July 3, but the first-place Texas Rangers eventually moved ahead by a run before giving up two in the top of the ninth. Houston won, 12-11.

The Angels plan to counter with left-hander Tyler Anderson, who's seeking his first win in nearly a month.

Anderson (4-2, 5.25) most recently went 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three runs and four hits in a no-decision.

He is 0-1 in five career starts against the Astros with a 6.75 ERA.

Entering Saturday's game, Astros starters were 5-0 with a 2.44 ERA against the Angels this season. In turn, Los Angeles starters were 0-6 with a 6.38 ERA versus Houston this season.

--Field Level Media

