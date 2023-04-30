Angels blank Brewers on combined three-hitter to avoid sweep

[1/46] Apr 30, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (0) signs autographs before their game against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports















April 30 - Shohei Ohtani and Jake Lamb homered and Jose Suarez and four relievers combined on a three-hitter as the visiting Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep with a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Suarez (1-1), who entered with a 10.26 ERA, held the Brewers to two hits through five innings, striking out six and walking three. Chris Devenski, Chase Silseth and Matt Moore each followed with a scoreless inning. Carlos Estevez finished with a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities.

Colin Rea (0-2) limited the Angels to the two solo homers through five innings. Rea, making his fourth start since being called up when Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list, allowed three hits with a career-high nine strikeouts and one walk.

With two outs in the second Lamb came through for his first homer, sending the first pitch 372 to right to stake the Angels to a 1-0 lead.

Ohtani made it 2-0 in the third with a towering, two-out solo homer, a 413-foot shot to center with a 39-degree launch angle. It was his seventh home run of the season.

Milwaukee failed to capitalize in the fourth when Brian Anderson doubled to open and advanced on a groundout. Suarez struck out Luke Voit and got Owen Miller on a fly to right.

The Angels added a run in the seventh off Hoby Milner when Gio Urshela singled with two outs, Taylor Ward walked and Luis Rengifo followed with an RBI single to left.

Rookie Joey Wiemer led off the Brewers eighth with a double, but broke for third on Blake Perkins fielder's choice bouncer to short and was out in a rundown.

With the win, the Angels avoided their first sweep to Milwaukee since May 1997 at old County Stadium, the Brewers' last season in the American League.

--Field Level Media











