Angels, Blue Jays fret over health of star players

July 29 - The Toronto Blue Jays took the opener of their three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Friday, but the game ended with both teams sweating health concerns ahead of the Saturday rematch.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-4 and hit his major-league-leading 39th home run of the season, did not bat in the ninth inning with one out and the bases loaded. The Angels did not score in the inning.

Michael Stefanic batted for him and took a third strike from Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, a call that was disputed by the Angels.

After the game, Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said that Ohtani was cramping -- the same ailment that prompted Ohtani to be lifted from the second game of a Thursday doubleheader in Detroit.

"We'll evaluate it (Saturday) when he gets up," Nevin said. "It's just cramping right now. It's kind of in both legs. He's done a lot of work the last two days and wasn't able to go."

Nevin said that Ohtani's leg issues on Friday developed after he grounded out to open the eighth.

"He came in and was trying to get some work done and just kept cramping up," Nevin said.

Ohtani pitched a one-hit shutout in the opener of the Thursday doubleheader against the Tigers, then hit two home runs in the second game before exiting.

The Blue Jays' health issue arose late in the Friday game. After fanning Stefanic, Romano left due to a back ailment. He was replaced by Yimi Garcia, who retired Mickey Moniak for the final out.

Romano allowed two singles and a walk to the Angels while throwing only 14 strikes among 25 pitches as he came up shot in a bid to earn his 29th save of the season. He also left his appearance in the All-Star Game because of a back issue.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Romano was removed on Friday as a precaution.

"He's doing all right," Schneider said. "Just lower back discomfort, it kind of locked up on him a little bit. Just kind of wanted to play it safe there."

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start right-hander Alek Manoah (2-8, 6.10 ERA) on Saturday afternoon. In three career starts against the Angels, he is 1-1 with a 2.29 ERA.

The Angels are scheduled to start left-hander Reid Detmers (2-7, 4.38 ERA). In two career games against Toronto, he is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA. He got a no-decision against the Blue Jays on April 9 after allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits in five-plus innings.

Los Angeles had its four-game winning streak end on Friday.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito took the loss in his first start for the Angels after he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays made a lineup change for the series opener. Whit Merrifield replaced struggling George Springer in the leadoff spot. Springer was dropped to fifth in the order.

Merrifield responded by going 3-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base. He has eight homers for the season, six in his past 17 games.

Springer went 0-for-4.

Moniak finished 1-for-5 for the Angels on Friday, extending his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active run in the majors. During the 18 games, he is hitting .368 (28-for-76) with five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto (back) was scratched from the starting lineup Friday and was replaced by Andrew Velazquez.

