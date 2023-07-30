Angels' focus is on Taylor Ward before finale with Jays

July 30 - The Los Angeles Angels' thoughts will be with teammate Taylor Ward when they try to avoid being swept in a three-game series by the host Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

Ward was hit in the face by a pitch from Toronto starter Alek Manoah in the fifth inning of the Angels' 6-1 loss on Saturday.

Ward appeared to be bleeding as he received attention from trainers on the field. He left on a cart and was taken to hospital.

There was no immediate status update from the Angels on his condition or the results of the tests he was undergoing.

"Anytime anybody gets hit, especially in the face, the first thing you think about is his health and that he's OK," Angels third baseman Mike Moustakas said. "Obviously, it didn't really look very good. Hopefully, we get some good news here in a little bit. We're all praying for him."

It was another injury to a long list for the Angels. They are already without injured outfielders Mike Trout and Jo Adell, infielders Brandon Drury, Zach Neto, Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela and catchers Logan O'Hoppe and Max Stassi.

Moustakas, who was in the on-deck circle when Ward was hit, said it was difficult to maintain the same mental level after the incident.

"It's hard, man," Moustakas said. "Anytime you see anybody get hit, especially like that, it's hard, but it's something we had to do. Obviously, we didn't come back and win like we would have hoped. But right now, the game's over. All we can think about is if Wardo is gonna be OK or not. That's where all of our heads are at."

The bases were loaded when Ward was hit, resulting in the first run of the game. Genesis Cabrera replaced Manoah to finish the inning.

"That's probably the worst feeling ever," Manoah said. "Definitely want to pray for him and his family. That's the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. I feel really bad about it."

The Angels are scheduled to start left-hander Tyler Anderson (5-2, 5.23 ERA) on Sunday. In two career starts against Toronto covering 10 2/3 innings, he is 0-1 with a 5.91 ERA.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to start right-hander Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.40). In eight career starts against the Angels, he is 2-5 with a 7.03 ERA.

Toronto put closer Jordan Romano (lower back inflammation) on the injured list Saturday. He was removed from the 4-1 win Friday with two out in the ninth, and the final out was left to Yimi Garcia.

Right-hander Nate Pearson was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays appear set to use a closer committee in Romano's absence.

"I think we'd probably mix and match based on where we are in the lineup," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. "You look at guys who pitch at the back end between Yimi Garcia, Tim Mayza and Erik Swanson, obviously. I think you just mix and match based on where we are in the lineup."

Mickey Moniak was 0-for-4 Saturday for Los Angeles to end his 18-game hit streak.

Neto (sore back) missed his second straight game.

Angels manager Phil Nevin served his one-game suspension Saturday, a result of his postgame protesting about a called third strike in the ninth inning Friday.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.