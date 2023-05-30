Angels set tone early, hold on to beat White Sox















May 30 - Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss connected for back-to-back home runs in the first inning and went on to combine for five hits and four RBIs to power the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-4 win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Drury and Thaiss delivered against White Sox starter Michael Kopech. Drury's three-run shot opened the scoring.

Mike Trout added two hits and an RBI for the Angels, who overcame 16 strikeouts to send the White Sox to their fourth loss in five games.

Angels closer Carlos Estevez worked around an Eloy Jimenez solo homer, a hit batsman and a walk in the ninth to earn his 13th save in as many chances.

Los Angeles capitalized on control issues from Kopech to create the early scoring opportunity, as Trout walked and Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch with one out. A two-out wild pitch later in the inning allowed the Angels stars to advance to second and third before Drury went deep.

Chicago got a run back in the bottom half of the frame, as Jimenez lined an RBI single to center with two outs.

Home runs helped the White Sox draw closer. Andrew Vaughn (two hits) sent an opposite-field homer to right in the fourth inning before Romy Gonzalez opened the fifth with another solo shot against Angels starter Griffin Canning.

Kopech matched a season high with 10 strikeouts despite pitching a season-low 4 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs on five hits while scattering two walks and two hitting two batters to fall to 3-5.

Canning (4-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings with zero walks and nine strikeouts.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks was reinstated to the active roster before the game. The 34-year-old Hendriks was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in December and underwent his final round of chemotherapy four months later.

Hendriks allowed a pair of runs in the eighth, scattering three hits and a walk. The Angels scored runs on a sacrifice fly and a single off the glove of leaping shortstop Tim Anderson.

