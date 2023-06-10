A's score early, beat Brewers for third straight win

[1/23] Jun 9, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Adrian Houser (37) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports















Ramon Laureano rapped a two-run triple for one of his two hits to lead the Oakland Athletics to a series-opening win against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

The major-league-worst A's earned a third consecutive for the first time this season.

The Athletics jumped on Brewers starter Adrian Houser right away, scoring three runs in the first inning. Laureano's triple drove in the first two, with the Brewers losing a challenge on the safe call at the plate on the second run. After Houser got a strikeout for the second out, Jonah Bride singled home the third run.

Oakland went up 4-0 in the second inning on an RBI single from Esteury Ruiz, who played briefly for the Brewers last season.

In the bottom of the inning, Milwaukee cut the lead in half. Blake Perkins and Luis Urias hit RBI doubles, with Urias missing a home run by centimeters as the ball caromed off the top of the wall. He was 0-for-14 on the season prior to that hit, having missed two months due to a hamstring injury before returning to action on Monday.

Oakland chased Houser (2-2) in the fifth after he gave up a walk and a single to the first two batters. Trevor Megill walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, but the Athletics managed just one run on Bride's sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

The Athletics used Sam Moll as an opener, and he gave up a leadoff single to Owen Miller but then struck out the next three batters.

Luis Medina (1-5) then pitched five innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Lucas Erceg and Trevor May finished the final three innings unscathed.

This is the first time these teams have faced off since the 2019 season and the Athletics' first visit to Milwaukee since 2016.

