Astros edge Guardians to end 4-game losing skid

[1/30] Jun 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie (24) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports















June 11 - Jose Abreu homered in the first inning for the second straight game and drove in three runs as the visiting Houston Astros snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

J.P France (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Bryan Abreu followed and Ryan Pressly allowed a run in the ninth before securing his 12th save in 14 opportunities.

Cleveland grounded into three double plays and had its three-game winning streak snapped. Josh Naylor went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games.

Houston recorded a season-high six stolen bases and jumped on Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie (0-1) for three runs in the first inning.

Abreu, who hit a three-run homer in the first inning of Friday's loss to the Guardians, delivered a two-run blast in the first inning. The Astros led 5-3 before adding an insurance run on Abreu's RBI single in the ninth.

Abreu's homer came after Jose Altuve doubled with one out and scored on Alex Bregman's single to left field.

The Guardians responded in the bottom of the first when Naylor's sacrifice fly scored Amed Rosario, who doubled with one out and moved to third on Jose Ramirez's single.

McKenzie ran into trouble again in the fourth inning, when Corey Julks drew a leadoff walk and scored on Jake Meyers' double to left field. Mauricio Dubon added a run-scoring single with two outs to put the Astros ahead 5-1.

McKenzie was lifted after giving up five runs on seven hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Cleveland cut the deficit to 5-3 with two runs in the seventh inning.

France was relieved by Abreu after allowing Ramirez's RBI single, and Naylor followed with a run-scoring single. Abreu struck out Josh Bell with two runners on to end the inning.

France recorded career highs in walks (six) and pitches (105) while striking out six batters.

Cleveland pushed a run across in the ninth when Steven Kwan scored on Naylor's sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.