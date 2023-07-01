Athletics edge White Sox thanks to 10th-inning error

[1/55] Jul 1, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown (15) hits a single during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

July 1 - Automatic runner Tyler Wade scored from second on Elvis Andrus' fielding error with two outs in the last of the 10th inning, giving the Oakland Athletics a 7-6 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

After the teams combined for five runs in the eighth inning, Kendall Graveman (3-4) retired the first two batters he faced in the 10th before JJ Bleday hit a hard grounder to Andrus.

When Andrus bobbled the ball, Bleday was able to make it safely to first with a head-first dive. Wade never hesitated rounding third, beating the throw to the plate with a dive of his own.

Shintaro Fujinami (4-7), who pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, was credited with the win.

The late dramatics followed a wild eighth in which the White Sox scored three times to go ahead by two, only to see the A's draw even in the bottom half of the inning.

Yasmani Grandal ignited Chicago's rally with a two-out, run-scoring single. Carlos Perez then delivered a go-ahead double, and Andrew Benintendi drew a bases-loaded walk two batters later to put the visitors up 6-4.

Chicago momentarily led 10-4 after a Tim Anderson grand slam. However, the homer was overturned on review and ruled foul, and Anderson flied out on the next pitch to end the inning.

The A's tied things at 6-6 thanks to a two-out balk by Joe Kelly that allowed Ryan Noda to walk home and Tony Kemp's run-scoring single.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease got his seventh consecutive no-decision after allowing three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Athletics starter Kyle Muller had similar numbers -- three runs, six hits, four walks and four strikeouts -- in his five innings.

Before the lengthy eighth inning, Seth Brown had his seventh homer of the season for the A's, while Eloy Jimenez went deep for the 11th time for the White Sox.

Wade, Kemp and Jordan Diaz had two hits apiece while Wade scored twice and Bleday drove in a pair of runs for Oakland. Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs, while Luis Robert Jr. went 3-for-5 with two runs for the White Sox.

