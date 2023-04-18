Austin Riley's 2-run HR lifts Braves over Padres

[1/39] Apr 17, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports















April 18 - Max Fried and three relievers combined on a six-hit shutout and Austin Riley hit a two-run homer on Monday night as the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0 to stretch their winning streak to seven games.

Fried (1-0) had been on the injured list since Opening Day due to a left hamstring strain suffered while covering first base. He allowed four singles in the first two innings Monday, then retired the last 10 Padres he faced to win his first game of the season.

The Braves utilized three left-handed pitchers in handing the Padres their second straight shutout loss and their third in the last eight games.

Dylan Lee followed Fried and allowed one hit in two innings with four strikeouts. Right-hander Jesse Chavez got Manny Machado to ground into a double play to get out of a two-on, one-out threat in the eighth. Closer A.J. Minter worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his fourth save.

Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled to left on the game's first pitch from Padres starter Ryan Weathers (1-1). After Matt Olson lined out to right, Riley lined the first pitch he saw from Weathers 359 feet off the base of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left.

It was Riley's fourth homer of the season.

The Padres had runners on first and third with two out in each of the first two innings, but Fried got groundouts to end both frames to escape trouble. San Diego had runners on first and second in the eighth when Chavez got Machado to ground into the inning-ending double play.

The Padres were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position Monday and left six on base.

Weathers gave up two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the fifth by getting Olson to strike out and Riley to hit into a double play.

--Field Level Media











