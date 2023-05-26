Austin Riley's two blasts help Braves beat Phillies

[1/21] May 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports















May 26 - Austin Riley hit a pair of tape-measure home runs and Travis d'Arnaud drove in two runs with a pinch-hit go-ahead single in the eighth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series.

With the bases loaded, d'Arnaud lined a single to left field against reliever Gregory Soto (1-4) to drive in Ozzie Albies and Marcell Ozuna and break a 5-5 tie. Matt Olson followed with a long sacrifice fly.

Riley went 2-for-5 and hit his eighth and ninth homers of the season. The first blast traveled 459 feet, the second one went 458. It was the fifth time he has hit multiple home runs -- the first time since June 15, 2022, at Washington.

Nick Anderson (3-0) got the win and Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Atlanta starter Dylan Dodd pitched five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk, with three strikeouts.

Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola worked six innings and gave up five runs on eight hits - three of them home runs - and two walks. He struck out seven. It was the first time he allowed multiple home runs this season and matched his career high with three.

The Braves opened the scoring in the first when Riley hit a two-run homer to left-center field.

Philadelphia answered with three runs in the second inning. Alec Bohm tied the game on a two-run homer to center -- a shot that carried 433 feet.

Atlanta tied it in the bottom of the second on a solo homer from Marcell Ozuna and grabbed a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice fly by Michael Harris II. It was Ozuna's eighth home run in May and 10th of the season.

The Phillies tied it in the fifth when Bryce Harper slammed a solo homer that traveled 445 feet. It was his 40th career home run against the Braves.

Riley went deep again in the fifth to give the Braves a 5-4 lead.

The Phillies tied the game 5-5 on Kyle Schwarber's run-scoring double in the seventh.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.