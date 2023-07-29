Balanced offense guides A's to victory over Rockies

[1/39] Jul 28, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Alan Trejo (13) gestures in the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

July 29 - Zack Gelof and Ramon Laureano homered, Tony Kemp had two doubles, and the Oakland A's beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Friday in Denver.

Shea Langeliers, Nick Allen, Brent Rooker, Jordan Diaz, Laureano and Kemp had two hits each for Oakland. A's starter JP Sears (2-7) threw five innings of one-run ball, and Trevor May got the final three outs for his 10th save.

Randal Grichuk homered and Ezequiel Tovar, Jurickson Profar and Elehuris Montero had two hits apiece for the Rockies.

Oakland ended a three-game skid while Colorado took its third loss in a row.

The A's struck in the first inning after Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, just activated off of the injured list, retired the first two batters. Rooker, Diaz and Laureano hit consecutive singles to make it 1-0 before Freeland got out of the inning.

Oakland padded its lead in the second inning. Aledmys Diaz reached on a throwing error and scored on a triple by Langeliers. Allen singled to put runners on the corners, and Langeliers scored on Kemp's sacrifice bunt.

Rooker was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Allen scored on a fielder's choice to make it 4-0.

The A's added a run with two outs in the third when Langeliers doubled and scored on Allen's triple.

Freeland (4-11) allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits and no walks while striking out three in four innings.

Colorado got a run back in the fourth inning when Grichuk took Sears deep for his seventh home run of the season to make it 5-1.

Sears allowed four hits and a walk. He struck out five.

The A's added to their lead in the fifth when Kemp hit a two-out double and Gelof homered to left, his second of the season, to make it 7-1.

Profar scored on a seventh-inning forceout, and Colorado got closer in the eighth. Montero, Nolan Jones and Michael Toglia hit consecutive singles to bring home one run, and Profar's two-run double made it 7-5.

Laureano led off the ninth with his sixth homer to make it a three-run game.

--Field Level Media

