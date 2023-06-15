Big seventh inning lifts Red Sox over Rockies

[1/33] Jun 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Red Sox field crew cover the field in anticipation of rain before the start of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports















June 15 - A five-run seventh inning helped the Boston Red Sox end a five-game home losing streak with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

Rob Refsnyder's triple was the big blow in the inning as it scored Jarren Duran and Connor Wong and broke a 2-2 tie. Justin Turner followed with a single that scored Refsnyder, and then Alex Verdugo hit a double that drove in Turner to give Boston a 6-2 lead.

The Red Sox trailed 2-1 entering the seventh but tied the game on Pablo Reyes' sacrifice fly that scored Enrique Hernandez. Boston collected five hits in the inning.

The Rockies capped the scoring in the ninth when Ryan McMahon came home from third as the Red Sox turned a double play. McMahon had two hits and reached base three times.

Verdugo had three hits and two RBIs in the victory, which allowed Boston to avoid a three-game sweep. Colorado posted a 4-3 victory on Monday and a 7-6 win on Tuesday, with both games going 10 innings.

Garrett Whitlock (4-2) limited the Rockies to two runs on six hits in seven innings to earn the win. He struck out seven and walked one.

After the start of the game was delayed two hours and two minutes by rain, the Red Sox grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Refsnyder singled, stole second and scored on Verdugo's one-out single.

It remained 1-0 until the Rockies scored twice in the sixth. Ezequiel Tovar's sacrifice fly drove in Brenton Doyle to tie the game 1-1, and Colorado took a 2-1 lead on McMahon's double that scored Nolan Jones.

Colorado starting pitcher Austin Gomber (4-6) was pulled after he allowed back-to-back singles to start the seventh. He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out five and walked one.

The loss ended Colorado's three-game winning streak.

--Field Level Media











