Blue Jays beat Diamondbacks off Whit Merrifield homer

[1/26] Jul 15, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

July 15 - Whit Merrifield hit a tiebreaking homer and fill-in starter Chris Bassitt pitched six solid innings as the Toronto Blue Jays notched a 5-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon.

Bo Bichette also homered, and George Springer had a two-run single for the Blue Jays, who beat Arizona for the second straight day and have won seven of their last eight games. Merrifield and Springer each had two hits and two RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo had three hits, Jake McCarthy had two hits and two RBIs and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who have lost seven of their past eight contests.

Bassitt (9-5) started for the Blue Jays after All-Star Kevin Gausman was scratched earlier Sunday due to left side discomfort. He gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out five and walked none.

Arizona's Zac Gallen (11-4) labored through much of his five innings after starting for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Gallen allowed three runs, six hits, three walks and struck out five before departing after 94 pitches.

Toronto All-Star closer Jordan Romano (back) was unavailable for the second straight game. Yimi Garcia finished up and allowed two hits in the ninth before retiring Evan Longoria and Alek Thomas to record his second save of the season.

Merrifield led off the bottom of the fourth with a blast that hit off the top of the left-center field wall and bounced into the stands to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead. It was his sixth homer of the season.

In the eighth, Bichette led off against Arizona's Scott McGough and homered over the wall in left. It was his 16th blast of the season.

Merrifield added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it a three-run margin.

Toronto loaded the bases in the second inning on singles by Merrifield and Alejandro Kirk and a walk to Cavan Biggio. Springer came up with one out and delivered a two-run single to left to break the scoreless tie.

The Diamondbacks tied the contest in the fourth. Gurriel reached on an infield single with two out and Emmanuel Rivera followed with a double. McCarthy then narrowly beat out an infield single to the right side as Gurriel and Rivera both scored.

