Blue Jays overcome Shohei Ohtani's latest homer, beat Angels

July 29 - Matt Chapman, Danny Jansen and Whit Merrifield hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 Friday night.

Merrifield had three hits and two runs in the opener of a three-game series. The Angels had a four-game winning streak end.

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run of the season for the Angels. Ohtani did not bat when his turn came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. He had left the second game of a doubleheader Thursday with a cramp.

Mickey Moniak singled for Los Angeles to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-5) allowed one run, five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Angels right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-7) allowed three runs, six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. It was his first start for the Angels after coming over in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Ohtani hit the first pitch he saw with one out in the first inning for his third homer in as many at-bats dating to Thursday's second game.

Chapman hit his 14th homer this season with two outs in the second.

Jansen led off the home third with his 14th homer of the season to put Toronto ahead.

Giolito retired eight in a row before Merrifield led off the home sixth with a single. Merrifield stole second and took third on catcher Matt Thaiss's throwing error, and Bo Bichette hit an RBI double to left.

After an intentional walk, shortstop Andrew Valazquez committed an error on George Springer's grounder. Jose Soriano replaced Giolito and finished the inning with two strikeouts.

The Angels loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh on a single and two walks. Erik Swanson replaced Gausman and retired the next three batters, two on strikeouts.

Merrifield hit his eighth homer of the season off Soriano with two outs in the home seventh.

Jordan Romano allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out in the ninth. Michael Stefanic batted for Ohtani and struck out. Yimi Garcia replaced Romano to end the inning on a line drive, earning his third save.

