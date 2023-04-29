Braves-Mets matinee postponed due to rain















April 29 - Saturday afternoon's scheduled game between the Atlanta Braves and host New York Mets was rained out.

The contest will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 12.

Atlanta won Friday night's rain-shortened series opener 4-0 in five innings at Citi Field.

The Braves and Mets are scheduled to continue the series on Sunday and Monday. The Braves enter the final day of the month three games up on the second-place Mets in the National League East.

--Field Level Media











