Braves-Mets rained out again, doubleheader Monday















April 30 - The Atlanta Braves and host New York Mets will play a doubleheader Monday following a second straight rainout on Sunday.

Monday's single-admission twin bill at Citi Field will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET.

Saturday's postponed contest will be made up in a split doubleheader on Aug. 12.

Atlanta won Friday night's rain-shortened series opener 4-0 in five innings.

--Field Level Media











