Braves-Mets rained out again, doubleheader Monday
April 30 - The Atlanta Braves and host New York Mets will play a doubleheader Monday following a second straight rainout on Sunday.
Monday's single-admission twin bill at Citi Field will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Saturday's postponed contest will be made up in a split doubleheader on Aug. 12.
Atlanta won Friday night's rain-shortened series opener 4-0 in five innings.
--Field Level Media
