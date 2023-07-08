Braves need just two hits to top Rays 2-1

[1/26] Jul 7, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; A young Tampa Bay Rays fan waits for autographs before the Rays take on the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

July 8 - Sean Murphy connected on a two-run home run, and it was all the support Charlie Morton needed as the Atlanta Braves edged the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Morton (9-6) yielded just one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings, and the Braves took the first of three in a battle of teams with the best records in their respective leagues.

Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias gave up a two-out double to Harold Ramirez but struck out Taylor Walls for his 16th save.

The Braves were able to prevail despite collecting just two hits.

Tampa Bay's season-long losing streak grew to six games.

Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (2-3) exited after 5 2/3 innings due to cramping in his left (non-throwing) hand.

After Matt Olson singled, Glasnow was tended to by manager Kevin Cash and the training staff. At 88 pitches, Glasnow was replaced.

Until that point, Glasnow was in command, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out eight.

Elvin Rodriguez dazzled in relief for the Rays, throwing five strikeouts in 3 1/3 perfect innings.

Along with pitting the teams with the two best records in the majors, the weekend series also matches two of the top home run-hitting teams. Atlanta is first in the big leagues in home runs, and Tampa Bay is third. Fittingly, the long ball decided Friday's game.

The Rays grabbed the lead in the first inning on Wander Franco's home run to right-center, No. 11 of the season for the All-Star shortstop.

Glasnow had a string of six straight strikeouts over the first two innings. In the second inning, the 6-foot-8 right-hander accomplished a rare four-strikeout frame, because Marcell Ozuna reached on a strikeout wild pitch.

In the fourth inning, the Braves capitalized on the long ball to claim a 2-1 edge that held up.

Olson reached on an error by second baseman Brandon Lowe, and Murphy blasted a two-run homer, the 16th for the All-Star catcher.

The Rays threatened in the eighth inning, putting runners on first and second with two outs. But Atlanta reliever Nick Anderson retired Franco on a groundout.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.