Braves rally late for third straight win vs. Miami

[1/3] Apr 26, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run after an error by Miami Marlins relief pitcher Dylan Floro (36) (not shown) during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports















April 27 - Vaughn Grissom slapped a go-ahead RBI single to right field to highlight a four-run rally in the eighth inning and spark the Atlanta Braves to a 6-4 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Trailing 4-2, Matt Olson opened the eighth inning with a solo home run against Dylan Floro. Atlanta tied it when Sean Murphy walked and pinch runner Nick Solak scored when Eddie Rosario lined a ball under the glove of first baseman Garrett Cooper for a triple.

After an intentional walk to Ozzie Albies, Grissom placed a grounder to right field to score Rosario. The ball went through the spot where second baseman Luis Arraez had vacated to cover second base when Albies was stealing, and Albies advanced to third on the hit. Albies then scored when Floro (1-1) fielded a Marcell Ozuna comebacker and threw wildly to the plate.

A.J. Minter pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his fifth save. Michael Tonkin (2-1) pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

Atlanta has won the first three games of the four-game series. Miami has lost four in a row.

Neither starter earned a decision. Miami's Sandy Alcantara, who missed his last start with a sore bicep, worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Atlanta's Bryce Elder pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed a season-high four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

The Marlins took a 3-0 lead on solo homers by Jesus Sanchez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisail Garcia. It was the first time Miami has hit three homers in a game this season. The Marlins upped the lead to 4-0 when Jon Berti coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.

Atlanta rallied to score two in the bottom of the sixth. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his fourth homer to open the rally. The Braves scored again on a two-out, bases-loaded single by Grissom. Garcia fielded the ball in shallow left and fired a strike to the plate to erase Rosario, who was trying to score from second base.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.