Braves rap 3 homers, 15 hits in beating Brewers

July 29 - Marcell Ozuna homered to lead off the fourth inning and Austin Riley and Matt Olson belted solo shots in the seventh to lift the host Atlanta Braves to a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

Atlanta's Orlando Arcia ripped a two-run single in the second inning and Eddie Rosario did the same as part of a four-run seventh. Olson drove in two runs and Ozuna scored three times as the Braves banged out 15 hits to snap a two-game losing skid.

Milwaukee's Abraham Toro highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI performance with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. Joey Wiemer had a two-run double, Tyrone Taylor added an RBI single and Andruw Monasterio joined Sal Frelick in scoring three runs for the Brewers.

Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the fifth inning with an infield single off Adrian Houser (3-3), stole second and scored on Ozzie Albies' RBI single to right field to give Atlanta a 5-4 lead. Albies advanced to third on a single by Riley and scored on Olson's sacrifice fly to left field.

Two innings later, Riley deposited a 3-1 cutter from Bryse Wilson over the wall in left-center field for his 23rd homer of the season and seventh in his last nine games. Olson followed by sending a 1-2 curveball from Wilson over the wall in right-center field for his National League-best 33rd homer.

Wilson surrendered two more hits before being relieved by J.C. Mejia, who promptly allowed a two-run single to give the Braves a 10-4 lead.

Toro's three-run homer off Ben Heller halved the deficit in the eighth inning, but Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the ninth to secure his 19th save of the season.

Atlanta's Collin McHugh (4-1) relieved starter Yonny Chirinos and picked up the win after striking out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Houser permitted six runs on eight hits in four innings to drop to 0-4 in his career against Atlanta.

Milwaukee scored twice in the top of the second before Atlanta answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Arcia slapped a two-run single to center field and scored on a single to right field by Acuna.

Wiemer's two-run double in the fourth regained the lead for the Brewers, but Ozuna forged a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the fourth with his 19th homer of the season.

