Braves sock six homers, rout Marlins for 6th straight win

July 1 - Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta's six home runs and Michael Soroka earned his first win since 2019 as the Braves defeated the visiting Miami Marlins 16-4 on Friday and extended their winning streak to six games.

Olson went 4-for-5 with a triple, four runs and five RBIs. He leads the National League in homers (28) and RBIs (67).

Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. also went deep for the Braves, the eighth time they have hit five or more home runs in a game this year. The Braves finished June with a 21-4 record and set a franchise record for a single month with 61 homers.

The oft-injured Soroka (1-1) was making his first start at home since Aug. 3, 2020. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

Miami's Bryan Hoeing (1-2) was knocked out after 3 2/3 innings. He gave up seven runs on six hits -- three home runs -- with two walks and one strikeout. The Marlins saw their five-game winning streak end.

The Braves scored five runs in the first inning. After Riley doubled home Acuna, who began the game with a single, Olson homered for the second straight game. Marcell Ozuna walked with two outs, and Rosario hit his 14th homer. Olson now has 10 first-inning home runs, three short of Hank Aaron's franchise record set in 1971.

The Marlins cut the deficit to 5-3 in the third inning. Jesus Sanchez hit a two-run homer, his seventh, and Jorge Soler added a solo shot, his 22nd.

Atlanta got the two runs back in the bottom of the third. Riley led off the inning with a homer, his 15th, and Olson tripled and scored on Murphy's sacrifice fly.

The Braves put the game away with four runs in the fifth inning to take an 11-3 lead. Riley, who went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, drove in Ozzie Albies with a single and Olson followed with his second two-run homer of the night. Rosario got the other run home on a ground ball.

Murphy hit a two-run homer, his 14th, in the sixth, and Acuna added a two-run shot in the seventh, his 20th.

