Braves' Spencer Strider aims to extend strikeout streak vs. Mets















April 29 - Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider will put his strikeout streak on the line Saturday when the visiting Braves play the New York Mets in the second game of a four-game series.

Atlanta won the rain-shortened series opener 4-0 on Friday, a contest that was called after five innings. The Braves have won four of their past five games while the Mets have lost five of their past six.

Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA) will be opposed by New York right-hander Tylor Megill (3-1, 3.96).

Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and had 13 strikeouts in his latest start, on Monday against the Miami Marlins. He wound up yielding two hits and no walks in eight innings.

The 24-year-old Clemson product is the only pitcher in franchise history to record at least nine strikeouts in nine consecutive starts. Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan holds the major league record with 11 straight in 1977.

"He's special," Atlanta catcher Sean Murphy said. "He's totally capable (of a no-hitter) every time he goes out."

Strider's 49 strikeouts are the most by an Atlanta pitcher through the first five starts of a season, seven more than the old mark set by Javier Vazquez in 2009.

"I'm grateful that I'm in this position and I've had some success," Strider said. "I've helped us win some games, but I'm sure there is work to be done and progress can be made."

Strider is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five career appearances, three starts, against the Mets. He went 1-1 with a 4.38 and 17 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings vs. New York in 2022.

Megill received a no-decision when he pitched four innings and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk with two strikeouts in his latest start on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.

"Not great," Megill said. "I was falling behind early and they were coming out real aggressive. I am just pretty disappointed with the start."

Megill has made six appearances, five starts, in his career against the Braves, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

Atlanta is 11-2 in road games, the best road record in the major leagues. The staff has pitched to a 2.03 ERA away from home, the lowest in baseball.

The Braves got an encouraging sign from Matt Olson on Friday when he launched his eighth home run. Entering the game, the first baseman had gone 5-for-36 (.139) with 16 strikeouts since April 17.

New York second baseman Jeff McNeil went 0-for-1 with a walk on Friday and was the only Met to reach second base. Over his past 12 games, McNeil is batting .405 (17-for-42), raising his batting average from .212 to .298. He is batting .338 in his career against the Braves.

The Braves activated center fielder Michael Harris II prior to Friday's game, and he went 0-for-2 with a run. Manager Brian Snitker said Raisel Iglesias, the team's closer, also is close to being ready to return from a shoulder ailment. Iglesias won't necessarily need to make back-to-back rehab appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett before being activated.

--Field Level Media











